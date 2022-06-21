Robert Garcia: “Without a doubt” Anthony Joshua beats Oleksandr Usyk in rematch

Robert Garcia is in as the new trainer for Anthony Joshua, who will face Oleksandr Usyk in an Aug. 20 rematch from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Usyk’s WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on the line.

Garcia, an acclaimed veteran trainer of many world champions, spoke at the official announcement press conference today, and predicted a big win for his new fighter.

“I started coming (to England) in December, I’ve been coming back-and-forth to work with Anthony. I see a different Anthony now. The way he thinks, the way he talks, everything he’s practicing, everything he’s doing in the gym. I think he fought the wrong fight, and that’s the past. That happened already,” Garcia said.

“We’ll see who’s the better man. We’re going to do whatever it takes to win those titles back. I know he can do it. He’s the bigger man, he’s the stronger man, he’s got the reach advantage, so we’re going to take advantage of all that. Come that day, I think without a doubt, we’re going to have a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

Garcia was also full of praise for Usyk (19-0, 13 KO), and clearly has a lot of respect for the Ukrainian star and his team, acknowledging that Usyk may also come with something different this time.

“We’ve got to be prepared for everything. Usyk is a great fighter. He’s got skills, he’s got reflexes, he’s got accuracy, he’s got everything. I think Anthony has all the tools to beat him. We just have to do the things in the gym,” he said.

“It’s time to work on what Anthony can do. He’s practicing little things we’ve been working on in the gym even on his days off. He’s training, we’re watching video together, and he’s learning, he’s taking notes. He wants to be champion again, and like I told you, I have no doubt that he will be champion again.”

Garcia also noted that the fight is big for him as a trainer, as he’s never trained a heavyweight world champion before.

“With his dedication, all the hard work he does in the gym, it motivates me also to do much more and put more into training camp to come out with the win, because I know how much he wants it,” he stated.

“That motivates me to do it also. I want my first heavyweight champion of the world. I’ve had 14 world champions, he’ll be my 15th, but he’ll be my first heavyweight champion of the world. And that’s big for me, too.”