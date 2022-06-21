Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 to land at T-Mobile Arena on September 17th

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Matchroom Boxing announced today that the Sept. 17 trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will take place at T-Mobile Arena, which hosted the pair’s first two meetings in 2017 and 2018.

Ticket pre-sale begins this Friday, June 24, with general sale following shortly thereafter on Monday, June 27.

T-Mobile Arena has essentially been Alvarez’s (57-2-2, 39 KO) home field since he knocked out Amir Khan in what was its eighth event since opening in 2016. It played host to his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., both Golovkin fights, his clash with Daniel Jacobs, and most recently his May loss to Dmitry Bivol.

By contrast, this marks just the third time Golovkin (42-1-1. 37 KO) has competed in any Vegas venue throughout his 16-year professional career.

With both a date and location set in stone, we can probably expect the beginnings of an undercard in the near future. We’ll keep you posted.