Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall set for September 10 in London

The “early September” undisputed showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall is now a bit more concrete, as Dan Rafael reports that the pair will square off in London on September 10th.

An official announcement will come “after the July 4th holiday.”

Outside of a potential rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, this is the biggest fight women’s boxing has to offer.

Shields (12-0, 2 KO) is a three-division champion who’s never lost more than two rounds on any single scorecard, and it looked like she’d reached the “no worlds left to conquer” stage of her career when former amateur conqueror Marshall (12-0, 10 KO) began demolishing Shields’ former opponents one after another.

As unparalleled as Shields has been so far, Marshall has proven herself among the most fearsome punchers in women’s boxing. None of her last eight opponents have survived beyond seven rounds, and a good chunk of those were straight-up knockouts as opposed to mercy stoppages.

This has the potential to be both a pivotal and hugely entertaining fight, so we’ll let you know as soon as we get official confirmation.