Anthony Yarde shares some words of advice to Anthony Joshua, tells him to attack Oleksandr Usyk in rematch

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde takes some time to chat with Fight Hype about the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, and reasons that if Joshua fights to his advantage he likes his chances to stop Usyk this time around. That’s heavily dependent on the game plan Joshua adopts, says Yarde, but he believes if Joshua leans towards his strengths — like his strength — that could turn things in his favor.

Yarde on who he’s favoring to win in the Usyk-Joshua rematch

“I’m supporting Joshua to win,” Yarde said. “Support and whoever is gonna win could be different, but from what I’ve seen of Joshua, he’s got that thing. You know, that thing where ‘ok, you want to doubt me, I’m gonna prove you wrong.’

“What tactics he uses, I feel like that’s what determines the fight. But if I had to sway towards somebody, I would sway towards Joshua. And the reason why I’m going to sway Anthony Joshua is because if he attacks Usyk, Usyk not going to handle it — if he attacks him.

“He didn’t (attack in their first fight). He came out here and started pawing (with the jab), like he’s looking for a boxing match. And Usyk said ‘Yes! Got him!’ Because you can’t outbox Usyk.

“Joshua is a person that’s still learning boxing. Again, he started late like me, he’s still learning. But when it comes to that thing of rolling your shoulders and swinging, that’s Joshua. So I feel like if he does that in the second fight he’ll stop him.