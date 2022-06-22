Women’s WBA strawweight titleholder Seniesa Estrada is ready to get back in action as ESPN reports she’s now been scheduled to face Anabel Ortiz on August 6, appearing on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz-Michael McKinson in Texas.

If this fight sounds at all familiar, it’s because Estrada had fought Ortiz previously in March 2021, in a match that she mostly dominated over ten rounds. That will likely sap some of the excitement from this rematch, particularly since Ortiz is coming off back-to-back losses, with one of them being that match with Estrada.

As for Estrada, the 29-year-old champion out of Los Angeles is most recently coming off a knockout win over Maria Santizo last December, and had expressed difficulty in securing a fight that would pay her worth. Whatever the terms were to get her to agree to this rematch must’ve been enough, though, and Estrada will clearly be highly favored to win this sequel with Ortiz once again.