Junior lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson chats it up with the boxing media and fields some questions on what we hope will be an undisputed welterweight title unification between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, and why he’s looking forward to a mega showdown with Gervonta Davis down the line as they both continue their respective careers. Check out some excerpts below.

Stevenson on what Errol Spence and Terence Crawford should be aware of if they end up squaring off

“I think Bud gotta be aware that Errol want a slugfest, so he want to throw a bunch of punches, he want to have an ugly fight. And Errol probably gotta be aware of Terence speed. Like, he don’t realize that Terence’s a lot faster than he looks on the outside than when you get inside.

On the potential for a future showdown with Gervonta Davis

“I think that the fight with me and Tank gonna happen when the time right. I feel like we two special fighters, where I feel like them type of fights you want to just rush. I feel like me and him are so good that we’re gonna keep getting better and better and better. And then later on down the line I’m gonna be a big star, he already a big star, and then we clash and it’s gonna be a big, big fight. We don’t want to wait too late, but you just don’t want to rush those type of fights.”