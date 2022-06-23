Ryan Garcia spent some time chatting with Lance Pugmire about his upcoming July 16 match against seasoned veteran Javier Fortuna.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) says he has a hard time seeing Fortuna being able to keep up with him in the ring, and hopes that Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) fights the urge to quit once things start getting tough for him in there.

On how he sees himself beating Fortuna

“I think I just have too much speed for him, too much conditioning. I’m pretty much quicker than everyone I fight and I use it to my advantage. And I just don’t think he’s gonna be able to keep up with it, or if it gets tough then I don’t think he has the conditioning to keep up with me either.

“It’s just unfortunate that he came in with a young, hungry lion that’s ready to devour somebody, so it’s just very unfortunate for him. But, guess what, when I knock him out, wake him up, hopefully I can take him to the club and we can go have a good time. I’m so serious about that too.

“He’s talking a lot of trash to me, saying that I made an excuse with my mental health, that it wasn’t real, that I was a coward for it, and I’m a duck, I just want to avoid him. Well, I believe when he’s in that ring with me that he’ll find out real soon that ‘oh, there’s nothing scared about this guy.’”

On how he wants to be tested by Fortuna

“I just want him to not quit. Don’t quit. Come fight, try to win, and when you start feeling those punches I know your anxiety level will reach its top peak when I’m hitting you across your head, and you’re gonna be like ‘oh, maybe I should just take a knee and quit.’ Don’t quit, just try to fight as long as you can, and try to win, try to land a good shot. I just hope that he tries, that’s it.”