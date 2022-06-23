Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury official for August 6 on Showtime PPV

Jake Paul will face Tommy Fury in his next fight, headlining an Aug. 6 Showtime pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) were originally meant to meet in Dec. 2021, but Fury pulled out late and was replaced by Tyron Woodley. This fight has always been the expected matchup for this date, though, no matter how much social media back-and-forth there was about Fury backing out of the fight again.

The show will also feature Amanda Serrano defending her two featherweight titles against Brenda Carabajal, and more will be announced soon.

The 23-year-old Fury, half-brother to Tyson, will be the first “real pro boxer” that Paul, 25, has faced since coming into the boxing world in early 2020. He has otherwise faced a YouTube, a retired NBA player, and two faded ex-MMA champions in his first five bouts.

But Fury is no monster prospect or super blue chipper or anything, either, despite the name and family connections. And he’s a natural 175 lb fighter, while Paul has been fighting in the low 190s. This fight will be eight rounds at “cruiserweight,” which likely means a contract weight in the low 190s and not a 200 lb limit.

In other words, on paper, it’s both a fight that does at least put Paul in with a “real boxer,” a guy who trains exclusively in boxing and that has been his trade, and it’s not some fight where he’s going in against someone felt to be destined for superstardom, either. It’s an intriguing matchup, and was the right one to make for both parties.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” said Paul.

“But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents. The Furys cannot say the same, they are selfish tossers. On Aug. 6, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all,” Fury said. “I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports.

“I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”