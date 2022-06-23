Top Rank’s Aug. 20 main event between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Baez doesn’t figure to be very competitive, but the co-feature looks like fun.

Salvador Rodriguez reports that Mexican junior welterweight prospects Omar Aguilar and Lindolfo Delgado will square off in a clash of unbeatens.

Both Aguilar (24-0, 23 KO) and Delgado (15-0, 13 KO) are Top Rank regulars; both appeared on last September’s Valdez-Conceicao undercard and have since picked up two wins apiece on local shows. “Pollo” Aguilar’s the younger of the two by four years, but Lindolfo has the stronger amateur pedigree thanks to a spot on Mexico’s 2016 Olympic squad.

I’ve said it before, but I want to give credit where it’s due: I very much appreciate Top Rank’s willingness to smash its prospects together and see who comes out on top, as they did with Robeisy Ramirez vs Abraham Nova this past Saturday.

Whoever loses between Aguilar and Delgado will have plenty of time to get back on track, almost assuredly with a valuable lesson learned.

Plus, you know, 36 knockouts in 39 combined wins. Can’t complain about that.