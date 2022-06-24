Gonzalez vs Barriga: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jonathan Gonzalez will make the first defense of his WBO 108 lb title tonight, facing Mark Anthony Barriga in a ProBox TV main event from Kissimmee, Fla.

Bad Left Hook will be here from 7:30 pm ET for live updates and results on the card, with our coverage coming down in the comments section.

Apart from the main event, we’ll also see Axel “Mini” Vega face Angelino Cordova in another junior flyweight bout, and then a bunch of prospects of varying quality in matchups of even more varying quality.

If you don’t know what ProBox TV is yet, click here and find out. It’s $1.99 for a month’s subscription.

Full Card (ProBox TV, 7:30 pm ET)