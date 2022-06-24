 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jarrell Miller wins comeback fight in Argentina by decision

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller fought for the first time since 2018, winning in Argentina on Thursday.

By Scott Christ
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller got into the ring for the first time since 2018 last night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, winning a decision over local journeyman Ariel Esteban Bracamonte over 10 rounds.

Miller took the fight on scores of 97-92 across the board, losing a point in the fourth round for a low blow. Bracamonte (11-8, 6 KO) possibly could have been given another round or so, as he out-worked a clearly rusty — and way too heavy — Miller in the first few frames, but once Miller (24-0-1, 20 KO) settled in a bit he was clearly the better fighter, and did deserve the victory.

It was a spirited fight if not exactly pretty. Miller weighed in at 341¾ lbs on Wednesday, and if you remember him always being a big, heavy dude, yeah, he was and always will be. But his previous career-high weight was 317 against Tomasz Adamek in 2018, and as heavy as he was in Argentina, he has no shot at being a really viable threat at heavyweight even if he can stay active. His gas tank was pushed by a determined Bracamonte, who wasn’t exactly Mr. Trim at a career-high 305½ lbs, either.

“Big Baby” is 33 now, has a lot of baggage that will understandably make major promoters hugely reluctant to book him for opportunities, and there’s a really good chance that whatever window he was thought to have before, it may well be closed now. But he is a big, charismatic, American heavyweight, and that counts for a good bit.

Also on the card, 6’9” Kazakh heavyweight Ivan Dychko improved to 12-0 (11 KO), going the distance for the first time as a pro in a win over Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-4, 2 KO). This is the sort of fight Dychko should be way past in his career; he’s 31 and a two-time Olympic bronze medalist. Scores for Dychko’s win were 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90.

