Canelo vs GGG 3: Watch the full press conference video and stare down between the fighters

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to meet for a third time on Sept. 17, with all four of Canelo’s super middleweight titles — the undisputed championship — on the line in a DAZN pay-per-view main event.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KO) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO) met up today to announce this fight officially in Los Angeles, and there was plenty of heat in their stare down.

Here’s the face off between the two fighters:

Canelo, who is coming off of a loss at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, says he wants to end GGG’s career, calling him an “asshole” and not the nice guy he pretends to be.

Golovkin, who last fought on April 9 and unified a pair of middleweight belts against Ryota Murata, seemed somewhat befuddled by Canelo treating this so personally, but that could also just be him toying with the Mexican superstar’s emotions, too. The two have met before. They know one another pretty well.

Watch the Canelo vs GGG 3 kickoff press conference