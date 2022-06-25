Rodriguez vs Rungvisai: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez takes on Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Rodriguez’s WBC 115 lb title tonight on DAZN, the main event of a card that still features three world title bouts even after a fourth fell apart.

Live coverage will start at 6:15 pm ET with the prelims (just two fights!), and then continues at 8 pm ET with live round-by-round from Wil Esco for the main card, all updates coming in this stream:

Along with Rodriguez vs Rungvisai, we’ll see Murodjon Akhmadaliev defend a pair of 122 lb titles against Ronny Rios, and undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill defend her crown against Alma Ibarra.

Featherweight prospect Raymond Ford will also face Richard Medina Jr on the main card, and the prelims will include returns for prospects Nikita Ababiy and Jesus “Panterita” Martinez.

Join us tonight!

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:15 pm ET)

Nikita Ababiy (11-0, 6 KO) vs Noe Larios Jr (14-1, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Jesus Martinez (1-0, 0 KO) vs Keven Monroy (1-2, 1 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)