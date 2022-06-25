Raymond Ford turned in arguably the best performance of his young career, looking really sharp in a dominant win over hometown fighter Ricky Medina Jr tonight in San Antonio.

Scores were 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90 for Ford, who improves to 12-0-1 (6 KO), and shakes off a tough outing in his last fight, a debatable win over Edward Vazquez in February.

Bad Left Hook’s two unofficial cards both read 100-90 in Ford’s favor, a clean sweep over the 10 rounds.

Ford, 23, has been one of the more interesting Matchroom prospects the last few years. Even in his last five fights, he’s had inconsistent performances. He was lucky to get a draw with Aaron Perez in 2021, then smoked Reece Bellotti and Felix Caraballo that same year, and earlier this year had the Vazquez fight. But when he’s on and sharp, you really see the kind of talent he has, and he was on and sharp here.

The 21-year-old Medina (13-1, 7 KO) ran out of even the approach to an answer for Ford by the fourth round, as the New Jersey native just took over from there, fully confident that Medina had nothing much to bother him. He didn’t press for a knockout or anything, but that shouldn’t be expected of him, really, and it’s not the type of fighter he’s been or projects to be going forward. At his best, he’s fast, smooth with his offense, and keeps range really nicely, and he showed all of that here.

CompuBox saw Ford landing 181 of 554 (32.7%) of his total punches, and 96 of 209 (45.9%) of his power shots, with Medina way behind at 79 of 338 (23.4%) total punches, and 52 of 164 (31.7%) of his power punches. Medina did out-land Ford to the body, 35-29, but the body is not really a huge focus for Ford. Ford landed 85 jabs to just 27 from Medina, using it as a real weapon in the fight.