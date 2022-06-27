Jesse Rodriguez extends contract with Matchroom Boxing after Rungvisai domination

Just as everyone else was, Matchroom Boxing were obviously impressed with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s first two fights in 2022, and the two sides have extended their promotional deal together for multiple years.

Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KO) has had two massive breakthrough performances in the first half of 2022, stepping up in weight on short notice and beating Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC 115 lb title in February, and this past weekend dominating Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, another former titlist and longtime star and contender in the division.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez is boxing’s youngest world champion at the moment.

“(Saturday) was the best night of my career so far, beating a great fighter like Rungvisai in my hometown, but it’s only the beginning and there’s so much more that I can achieve,” Rodriguez said.

“I was so happy because there was a lot of people doubting me before last night saying that I shouldn’t be at 115 lbs and that Rungvisai was going to KO me. So, for me to stop him, that’s a big statement. He has boxed the very best and has not been stopped since his first two fights so that says a lot about me.

“I knew I could stop him, I said so in the build-up so to do it, I’m very happy. He packs a punch, I knew that and I could feel it, so I was glad to get him out of there.”

Rodriguez and trainer Robert Garcia seemingly have the plan to move back down to flyweight, which may be the right idea at his age, because after beating Cuadras and Rungvisai, only the true elites at 115 remain for “steps up” in that division.

But that’s also not set in stone, as the fighter said.

“We will talk as a team, but I want to keep coming home to San Antonio. I hope everyone that came enjoyed the show, it means everything to me for my city to show out,” he said.

“The plan has been to go to 112 lbs and win a title there but I’m open to fighting anyone, I want to keep improving and fighting the best. Every fighter wants to be on that pound-for-pound list, and you get there by fighting the best and beating them.”

“As I said in the ring: Superstar. That’s all you need to know about this kid,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “He is a must-watch talent and that’s live in person or live on DAZN, you have to watch him perform.

“The options for Jesse are endless from 108 lbs to 115 lbs, and with Matchroom and Robert Garcia behind him, we’re going to be able to showcase this sensational fighter on the biggest platforms.

“Last night he had his hometown fans on their feet, and we want him to grow into a massive star on his own doorstep, but make no mistake, this young man will grow into a star attraction that all of America will get behind.”