How far can Jesse Rodriguez go, future for Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Jessica McCaskill, Q&A session, more: Prophets of Goom boxing podcast for June 28, 2022

We’ve got talk about new fights! Old fights! The future and the past! It’s a special podcast episode!

By Scott Christ
We talk old fights, new fights, and other boxing stuff on this week’s podcast!
Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! This is the day to cast pod here at Bad Left Hook, and John and Scott are back with —

No, actually, it’s just me, Scott, except for a bit in the middle where John is there.

Bam Rodriguez! Murodjon Akhmadaliev! Jessica McCaskill! ProBox TV! Then a Q&A session in the back half! I still got 75 minutes out of this!

A quick rundown of the topics:

Listen, I am very sick of hearing the sound of my own voice, so I cannot go back over this again after editing. There is a very simple format this week:

  • First Part: Recap of this past weekend’s action and a very quick look ahead to a light weekend coming!
  • Second Part: Intermission: John joins to update us on his WhirlyBall excursion and give some thoughts on last weekend’s DAZN card before his voice fully gives out entirely!
  • Third Part: Q&A session! Thank you for the questions!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

