It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! This is the day to cast pod here at Bad Left Hook, and John and Scott are back with —

No, actually, it’s just me, Scott, except for a bit in the middle where John is there.

Bam Rodriguez! Murodjon Akhmadaliev! Jessica McCaskill! ProBox TV! Then a Q&A session in the back half! I still got 75 minutes out of this!

A quick rundown of the topics:

Listen, I am very sick of hearing the sound of my own voice, so I cannot go back over this again after editing. There is a very simple format this week:

First Part: Recap of this past weekend’s action and a very quick look ahead to a light weekend coming!

Second Part: Intermission: John joins to update us on his WhirlyBall excursion and give some thoughts on last weekend's DAZN card before his voice fully gives out entirely!

Third Part: Q&A session! Thank you for the questions!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.