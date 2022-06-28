We’ve got boxing’s next great exhibition match on tap! ESPN is reporting that Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell — who were once two of the best in the business in the NFL — have inked a deal to take their physicality inside a boxing ring where they’re scheduled to meet in a July 30 exhibition match to be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena.

Neither former football star has fought professionally before, and this technically still won’t be their first time as this will take place as an exhibition and not a sanctioned professional fight. Either way, though, it’ll be two large men throwing heavy-handed blows at one another.

This Peterson-Bell matchup is set to be held on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, which features a main event between YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib, with rapper Blueface also set to face former NBA player Nick Young also set to be featured on the card.