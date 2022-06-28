Following the opening press conference for Canelo Alvarez’s trilogy match with Gennadiy Golovkin, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn spoke to the media about the tension between the fighters and why it could be dangerous for Canelo to let his personal feelings towards Golovkin influence what he does inside the ring.

On what we should expect from Canelo vs GGG 3:

“(Golovkin) is gonna be bigger, stronger at 168, he’s gonna be more robust. And Canelo is like a rottweiler. He’s got to be a little bit careful. He said in the media huddle earlier that he’s gonna be ruthless, he’s almost gonna go without fear.

“To do that against a huge puncher like Gennadiy Golovkin — I mean, listen, for the fans and for us, it’s incredible. But it’s a very, very dangerous way to fight Gennadiy Golovkin, although he did it in the second fight. But I just feel like this fight won’t go 12 rounds.

“This is deeper (than the Caleb Plant altercation)...there’s something inside (Canelo) for this fight and he wants Gennadiy to say what he’s been saying to the media (to his face). That’s why I called those quotes out today, because on one hand Gennadiy says, ‘I respect him, it’s not about that,’ on the other hand you look at what he said and, you know...

“The fact is Canelo Alvarez is coming off a loss. Gennadiy Golovkin is fighting for his career. First and second fight were Fight of the Year contenders. They are both telling you they are going to come on the front foot and go to war. You will see the best and the most exciting of the three fights so far.”

On how big this fight is for the DAZN platform

“Massive, of course. Still, with the signing of Anthony Joshua to DAZN, with Canelo against GGG on DAZN, coming of Canelo-Bivol — all these great fights and people will still question the validity or the success of DAZN, the greatest platform in American boxing, the only platform in world boxing. It’s a game-changing app, it’s a game-changing way to televise the sport, and it’s getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger. And this is the biggest fight in boxing, landing on the platform.”