Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain set for July 30th in Bournemouth

A very fun domestic clash is on the horizon, as Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain are set to square off on a July 30th BOXXER show in Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 KO) and Chamberlain (14-1, 8 KO) sit right behind Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe, who handed them the only losses of their careers, on the stacked British cruiserweight scene. Billam-Smith in particular has been on an absolute tear of late, unifying the British, Commonwealth, and European titles with a pair of wins over Tommy McCarthy. while Chamberlain most recently finished Dilan Prasovic in less time than it took Lawrence Okolie.

The winner of this one could very easily be on the fast track to contention; while Billam-Smith is number two with the WBO behind the already eliminator-bound Mateusz Masternak, he’s number three behind Riakporhe with the IBF. An eliminator rematch is almost certainly on the table if he can get past Chamberlain, which is admittedly easier said than done.

Billam-Smith said, “I’m coming home! I’m so delighted to be fighting back at home in front of my friends, family and supporters. Atmosphere is why I got into boxing and on 30th July the atmosphere is going to be electrifying. As I always said, it doesn’t matter who is in the other corner, I just want to fight back at home. In front of my home crowd, I always perform.”

Chamberlain said, “This is a massive opportunity and I want to give a huge shout to my manager Mick Hennessey for sticking with me all these years, along with my trainers. Now we’re on Sky, we’re back in the big time and I’m ready to show everyone this is a different Isaac to the one they’ve seen before.”

BoxRec also lists Ben Whittaker, Frazer Clarke, and Caroline Dubois on the card.