Kali Reis to co-star in True Detective Season 4

After kicking off her movie and screenwriting career last year with the critically acclaimed Catch the Fair One, unified WBO/WBA super lightweight champion Kali Reis is set to co-star in season four of HBO’s True Detective alongside Jodie Foster.

The official synopsis:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

All I’ve made the effort to learn about True Detective is that its first season finale featured a clear homage to Alan Moore’s critically underrated superhero police procedural Top 10, which earns it a gold star in my book. Fair play to Reis (19-7-1, 5 KO) for making it into a prestige series so quickly.

I do hope that doesn’t mean she’s done with fighting, though. A four-belt unification against Chantelle Cameron looks like a no-brainer, as Reis last saw action on DAZN. “KO Mequinonoag” still has some unfinished business.