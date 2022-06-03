Kambosos vs Haney: How to watch around the world, start time, running order, main event ring walk, full card info

George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney are set for action this weekend, with the fighting coming on Saturday night for viewers in the United States, very early Sunday morning in the United Kingdom, and morning into early afternoon in Australia, where the fight is being held in Melbourne.

Here’s how you can watch wherever you are.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the Kambosos vs Haney main card, starting at 9 pm ET on Saturday, June 4 (U.S. time — for more start times keep reading).

How do I watch Kambosos vs Haney?

This, of course, depends on where you are in the world, so let’s break down some options:

United States: ESPN on cable or satellite, and ESPN+ if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription. The main card will begin at 9 pm ET on Saturday night, with the prelims starting at 7:30 pm ET. The prelims are exclusive to ESPN+.

ESPN on cable or satellite, and ESPN+ if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription. The main card will begin at 9 pm ET on Saturday night, with the prelims starting at 7:30 pm ET. The prelims are exclusive to ESPN+. Australia: Fox Sports will have the prelims beginning at 9:30 am AEST on Sunday morning, with the main card going live at 11 am AEST on pay-per-view. The PPV is priced at $59.95.

Fox Sports will have the prelims beginning at 9:30 am AEST on Sunday morning, with the main card going live at 11 am AEST on pay-per-view. The PPV is priced at $59.95. United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action will have the coverage beginning at 2 am local time on Sunday for the main card.

What time will the main event start?

The main event is expected to go on around Midnight ET in the U.S., which will be 2 pm AEST in Australia, and 5 am in the UK.

Listen to our Kambosos vs Haney preview and more on this week’s podcast!

Running order for the fights

Preliminary bouts

1) Yoel Angeloni vs Ken Aitken, welterweights, 4 rounds

2) Isaias Sette vs Luke Gersbeck, junior middleweights, 4 rounds

3) Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson, flyweights, 5 rounds

4) Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins, middleweights, 6 rounds

Main card

5) Hemi Ahio vs Christian Tsoye, heavyweights, 8 rounds

6) Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, heavyweights, 10 rounds

7) Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte, bantamweights, 10 rounds

8) George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, lightweights, 12 rounds

Notes: David Nyika vs Karim Maatalla (cruiserweights, 4 rounds) is slated in a “swing fight” slot on the main card. It could go on, or it could happen after the main event if time does not permit. There will be two other fights following Kambosos vs Haney: Amari Jones vs Ankush Hooda (junior middleweights, 6 rounds) and Andrew Moloney vs Alexander Espinoza (junior bantamweights, 8 rounds).

