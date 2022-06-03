Kambosos vs Haney live streaming weigh-in video and results

George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney are just about 24 hours away from their undisputed lightweight championship fight in Melbourne, Australia, and the fighters will take to the scales this evening (U.S. time, anyway) ahead of their bout.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) has the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, while Haney (27-0, 15 KO) carries the WBC title, which is a whole other conversation everyone wants to make more complicated than it really is, but however you have chosen to look at it for the last couple years, all disputes are settled with this fight.

Unless they draw.

Anyway, we’ll be here with the live stream up top and LIVE updates for you in this stream if you can’t watch:

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for the Kambosos vs Haney main card, starting at 9 pm ET on Saturday, June 4 (U.S. time — the start time will be Sunday, June 5 at 11 am AEST in Australia, and Sunday, June 5 at 2 am in the United Kingdom).

Full Running Order

Preliminary bouts (ESPN+, 7:30 pm ET)

1) Yoel Angeloni vs Ken Aitken, welterweights, 4 rounds

2) Isaias Sette vs Luke Gersbeck, junior middleweights, 4 rounds

3) Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson, flyweights, 5 rounds

4) Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins, middleweights, 6 rounds

Main card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9 pm ET)

5) Hemi Ahio vs Christian Tsoye, heavyweights, 8 rounds

6) Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, heavyweights, 10 rounds

7) Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte, bantamweights, 10 rounds

8) George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, lightweights, 12 rounds

Note: David Nyika vs Karim Maatalla (cruiserweights, 5 rounds) is slated in a “swing fight” slot on the main card. It could go on, or it could happen after the main event if time does not permit. There will be two other fights following Kambosos vs Haney: Amari Jones vs Ankush Hooda (junior middleweights, 6 rounds) and Andrew Moloney vs Alexander Espinoza (junior bantamweights, 8 rounds).

