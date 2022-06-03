Bob Arum on Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson’s future plans, and Teofimo Lopez’s return

During this video interview with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum answers some questions as to what big fights he’s looking to make around the lightweight division, including potential matchups with Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez, who will return at 140 in August.

On Gervonta Davis saying he wants to fight Devin Haney, and if it’s possible to put him in against the Haney-Kambosos winner

“Obviously (Davis) is an elite fighter and there would certainly be an opportunity down the road to match him with one of our fighters. And that’s whether he’s still under contract with Floyd or he’s not. This nonsense about not fighting fighters that are under contract to other (promoters), I don’t believe in that and I think we’ve demonstrated that. We’ve had a lot of matchups with our fighters fighting against PBC fighters, or against Golden Boy fighters.”

On if we can expect a fight between Haney and Shakur Stevenson

“I don’t see a reason why not. Shakur is obviously an elite talent and is competitive against any of these guys. He’s a very tough guy to beat, Shakur, as he’s demonstrated. So, yeah, in the months and years ahead we’re gonna put Shakur in with these types of fighters. Nobody wants to see Shakur fighting walkovers, they want to see him tested. And Shakur, to his credit, wants to be tested.”

On when we might see Stevenson back in the ring

“Truth is...if the (Roger) Gutierrez fight could be made, because Oscar’s company promotes Gutierrez, that would be an interesting fight. But the other guy (Kenichi Ogawa), nobody has ever heard of really and I have absolutely no desire to make that fight. But with Gutierrez that would be a good fight, Gutierrez is a good fighter.”

On Teofimo Lopez’s return plans

“I think the 15th of August, something like that. But it’s, again — he’s been examined by doctors and the results are being forwarded to the New York State Athletic Commission which has to release him from suspension. Once that’s done the idea is to have the fight take place in Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area. I think we’ve made arrangements for a venue and I’m looking forward to Teofimo’s return. But that is subject to him being physically cleared by the New York Athletic Commission.

“I think there are three opponents that we’ve been working on and Carl Moretti will be here tomorrow and he’s handling that, and will have a better update on that than I do. But, again, they’re three top opponents, all of whom Teofimo and his father have approved, and Carl will have information as to who that opponent will be.”