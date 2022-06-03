Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna fight lands at former Staples Center in Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia is headed back to Los Angeles for his next fight, as it’s been confirmed and announced that his July 16 bout with Javier Fortuna will take place at the former Staples Center, now known as Crypto.com Arena, legendary home to an Oscar De La Hoya statue and a couple of currently mediocre basketball teams with lots of Big Stars.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) hasn’t fought in Los Angeles proper since 2017, when he was but a true pup in the boxing game and fighting on a Golden Boy card at the Belasco Theater in his eighth pro fight.

He did headline Anaheim’s Honda Center in 2020 with his win over Francisco Fonseca, a first round knockout. It will be his first fight at this venue.

Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KO) has fought at the building before, beating Antonio Lozada via sixth round stoppage in Nov. 2020 on a PBC card.

If I am guessing right, we can probably expect some Garcia photos with the De La Hoya statue, because he and De La Hoya currently get along. De La Hoya fought once at the arena, losing a decision to Shane Mosley in 2000. Shane Mosley does not have a statue.