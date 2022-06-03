Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are “closing in on a deal” to fight in October, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The fight would be for the undisputed welterweight championship in Las Vegas, and of course a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) has the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, while Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) has the WBO belt. Crawford ended his long relationship with Top Rank after his win over Shawn Porter last November, citing specifically promoter Bob Arum’s inability to secure the fight with Spence.

That move opened up the chance for Spence vs Crawford to be much closer to reality than ever before, and now it appears there are just details to hammer out. There are reportedly no “stumbling blocks” in getting the fight done from here, nothing standing in the way of the fight finally happening.

Spence, 32, last fought on Apr. 16, beating Yordenis Ugas by 10th round TKO to unify the three belts he has, adding Ugas’ WBA title that night. The 34-year-old Crawford hasn’t fought since November, when as mentioned before he beat Shawn Porter, also via 10th round TKO.

I know we’ve all been around a while and have seen various “it’s almost dones” come and go, but are you allowing yourself to get excited about Spence vs Crawford now?