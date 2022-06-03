Fulton vs Roman weigh-in results, video, photos, stare down

Stephen Fulton Jr and Danny Roman are officially set for Saturday night’s Showtime main event, where Fulton will defend the WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles in a 12-round bout from Minneapolis.

Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) and Roman (29-3-1, 10 KO) both weighed in at 121½ lbs, so just under the 122 lb limit for the division. Both looked in good shape and should be ready to put on the high-level fight everyone expects from them.

As of this moment, DraftKings Sportsbook have Fulton as a strong -600 favorite, with Roman at +425 as the underdog.

The night’s co-feature — and the only other fight on the Showtime broadcast — is also good to go.

David Morrell Jr (6-0, 5 KO) weighed in at 166½ with Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KO) at 167½ for their 12-round super middleweight bout, both comfortably under the 168 lb limit.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Fulton vs Roman starting at 9 pm ET on Saturday, June 4.

