In a turn of good news for WBC titleholder Devin Haney — who’s on the verge of the biggest fight of his life when he takes on unified titleholder George Kambosos Jr in an undisputed clash on Saturday — his father and trainer Bill Haney will be at the fight after all.

Haney was first dealt a blow when it was learned that his one of his lead trainers Ben Davison wouldn’t be able to travel to Australia to work his corner. Then another pre-fight blow landed on Haney when it looked like his father, who also trains and closely advises his son, wouldn’t be able to make the trip either due to a drug conviction from 1992 which impeded his ability to have his travel visa approved.

ESPN is now reporting, however, that Bill Haney has just had his Australian travel visa issued last minute, and that he’ll be on a flight that will land him in Melbourne just in time to attend the fight at Marvel Stadium. So that’s certainly got to be at least one positive turn of events for Haney, who will have a familiar face in the corner.

Kambosos vs Haney main card, starting at 9 pm ET on Saturday, June 4.

