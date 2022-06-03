UPDATE: Kambosos made weight on his later attempt, roughly an hour after his failed weight. The fight is on.

George Kambosos Jr came in overweight at the official weigh-in for his Saturday night fight with Devin Haney, and now has two hours to get down to the 135 lb limit.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) weighed in at 135.36, so 0.36 lbs over the limit. That was after stripping down and taking off his earrings. The two hours should be sufficient time, but there’s also the outside chance that he’s boiled down as much as his body is going to allow, too.

We’ll update you when there’s anything more.

For his part, Haney (27-0, 15 KO) weighed in at 134¾.

We discussed a lot during fight week about Kambosos’ rattling opponents mentally ahead of fights, but it was Kambosos himself who seemed to crack on the scales, getting in Haney’s face after failing to make weight, before he’d stripped down fully to try again. Kambosos then left the stage after failing the second time, though he did return for a face off photo opportunity, during which both fighters talked trash.

MADNESS IN MELBOURNE #KambososHaney | 9 PM ET on JUN 4 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/hsxEd58lgA — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 4, 2022

Haney spoke between Kambosos leaving the stage and returning for the face off.

“I’m a true professional. I came far away from home and did what I had to do, I made the weight. I’m a true champion,” he said.

Asked what he said to Kambosos on the stage, Haney replied, “I said he ain’t shit, he ain’t make weight. He’s sucked up, he’s dry. I don’t know. It is what it is. We’re still gonna go in there and fight. I’m a true champion and true champions make weight.”

It was also reported late that Devin’s father and trainer, Bill, had received a visa to enter Australia, and will be there in time for the fight.

“That meant everything to me. Thank you to the Victorian government for making it happen. I can’t wait for my dad to make it,” said the fighter.

Haney was then asked if he had any nerves ahead of the fight, “No nerves, man. I’m ready.”

Undercard weights

Jason Moloney 117½ vs Aston Palicte 117 (12 rounds)

Junior Fa 268 vs Lucas Browne 261 (10 rounds)

Andrew Moloney 116¾ vs Alexander Espinoza 115 (8 rounds; contract weight 117)

Hemi Ahio 255 vs Christian Tsoye 256 (6 or 8 rounds; this fight has been moved to the “swing fight” position for the main card)

