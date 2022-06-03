George Kambosos Jr has made weight for his fight with Devin Haney, after failing earlier at the weigh-in for the bout.

Having come in at 135.36 lbs earlier, Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) returned and weighed in at 134.49, comfortably under the 135 lb limit for the undisputed title fight. He came back to the scales just over an hour after failing earlier.

“Art of war, baby. Deception! Let them believe this was for a cause,” he said after making weight. “Art of war! Deception! Maybe I did it on purpose!”

Asked how he made weight, Kambosos replied with a smile, “I took a piss. Simple and easy. I chilled out, I was about to have a Greek coffee, I said, ‘Let me go make the weight.’ Now I’m going to have a Greek coffee.”

“It changes nothing,” Kambosos added. “It changes (Haney’s) mind set now. Trust me, art of war, deception.”

We simply can do no more or less than trust him. Art of war. Deception.

