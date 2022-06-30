Trainer Robert Garcia took some time to chat with Fight Hub TV about his brother Mikey Garcia recently announcing his retirement from the sport of boxing.

Robert says that Mikey made the right decision, as he clearly didn’t have that burning passion to continue on fighting, and there’s no point in risking life and limb if your heart isn’t in the sport.

On Mikey announcing his retirement from boxing

“You know what, since his last fight he had already told me, ‘This is my last fight, I’m never gonna do it again,’ but there was still that hope that he might want to (continue), because he still has a lot left. But since then he’s been doing so many other things, he’s been successful investing his money right, so now’s the time for him to enjoy his kids, his family, his loved ones. And I think he made the right decision because if a fighter doesn’t want it and doesn’t have the hunger, we’re not gonna go in there and risk getting injured.”

On how he views Mikey’s career accomplishments

“He’s a five-time champion of the world in four divisions, so it’s something very few have accomplished. So that’s the highest he could get. He did great things, he challenged himself to go for the fifth, wasn’t successful against Errol Spence, but nothing to be ashamed of. Errol Spence is pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the world.

“Now he’s got a different chapter in his life, different projects that he wants to accomplish, and he’s definitely gonna do ‘em.”

On how proud he is of his brother

“From day one when he was 14 in his first amateur fight to becoming a four-division champion — it’s great. I’m very proud of Mikey, he accomplished what many didn’t believe he could do and he did it his way. He did it on his own terms and his own way. So I’m very proud of him.”