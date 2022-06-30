Andy Cruz unsuccessful in attempt to defect from Cuba

The latest update on Cuban superstar Andy Cruz’s attempt to defect to the United States isn’t a good one. Taylor O’Higgins confirmed yesterday evening that Cruz’s efforts were unsuccessful, and that he is likely “back in Holguín, Cuba.” The Cuban Boxing Federation previously released a statement calling it a “serious indiscipline” and announcing that they were currently assessing a proper punishment.

It’s worth noting that this wasn’t necessarily Cruz’s one and only opportunity. Guillermo Rigondeaux and Erislandy Lara famously succeeded on their second attempts, and Cruz is still young enough to have a lengthy pro career even if he remains stuck in his home country for several more years. I’ll be rooting for him when and if his next chance comes, both for his well-being and my own selfish desire to see him showcase his generational talent on the world stage.