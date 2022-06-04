Ogawa vs Cordina: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Kenichi Ogawa will defend his IBF junior lightweight title on the road today in Cardiff, Wales, facing hometown fighter Joe Cordina in a 12-round main event airing live on DAZN.

Live coverage and updates will come in the comments section of this post starting at 2 pm ET.

Ogawa, 34, won the vacant belt last November, taking a decision over Azinga Fuzile in New York. The 30-year-old Cordina was once a hot prospect for Matchroom, but has sort of stagnated the last couple of years, and the former British and Commonwealth champion will be taking a sizable step up in competition with this fight.

Also on the main card: Faroukh Kurbanov defends the European 130 lb title against Zelfa Barrett; Dalton Smith takes on Mauro Perouene in a 10-round bout at 140; featherweight prospect Skye Nicolson makes another quick return; and Gamal Yafai moves up to featherweight looking to get his career back on track after losing to Jason Cunningham 13 months ago.

There are also prelims starting at 11:45 am ET but even by prelim standards they’re pretty awful.

Join us today!

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET)

Calum French (2-0, 1 KO) vs Gadatamen Taylor (4-9-1, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Kyran Jones (3-0, 1 KO) vs Vasif Mademov (2-17-3, 0 KO), super middleweights, 4 rounds

Joe Morgan (3-0, 1 KO) vs Rustem Fatkhullin (8-32, 3 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

Ben Crocker (3-0, 1 KO) vs Evgenii Vazim (9-29, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 4 rounds

Monique Box (debut) vs Ester Konecna (1-15-1, 0 KO), super middleweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)