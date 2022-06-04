Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) put on an outstanding performance tonight, thoroughly outboxing an experienced and capable fighter in Danny Roman (29-4-1, 10 KOs) over 12 rounds of action. In a fight that some thought had Fight of the Year potential, it turned out to be much more one-sided action. Fulton started quickly, using his footwork and fast hands to beat Roman both to the spot and to the punch, also giving him the opportunity to get out of danger once he landed his shots.

And, really, the fight never really much changed from the beginning. Fulton showed his class and touched Roman up from round to round, with him putting the pedal to the metal down the stretch as he was willing to stand his ground more in order to sit down on his punches to get the stoppage if he could manage. Fulton wasn’t able to manage that, but he impressed nonetheless as his displayed superior boxing skills.

At the end of 12 rounds official judges turned in wide scorecards of 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108. BLH scored the fight 119-109 in favor of Fulton as well.

Fulton vs Roman highlights

An all-out war going on in the championship rounds #FultonRoman pic.twitter.com/h0BypHDDvL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 5, 2022

AND STILL @coolboysteph earns an impressive UD win over Roman to retain his Super Bantamweight titles.#FultonRoman pic.twitter.com/4GyYrgHTMG — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 5, 2022

"I've been in the top 10. I don't care what their list says."@coolboysteph made a statement and has undisputed goals next #FultonRoman pic.twitter.com/21wYn1O4Bw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 5, 2022

David Morrell TKO-4 Kalvin Henderson (2:35)

The Showtime opener had David Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) get a few rounds in against a game but overmatched Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1, 11 KOs). Morrell came out early and made it clear there was a difference in class between he and Henderson, and was throwing barrages of power punches from the opening round. Henderson proved to be fairly resilient as he was able to weather a few moments and land some counters of his own, but he showed no ability to hurt Morrell which only hastened his downfall.

In the third round Morrell unloaded a lengthy flurry of punches that looked like it could’ve forced a stoppage, but Henderson somehow managed to survive to the final bell. In between rounds, however, he look spent, and it wasn’t long into the next round that Morrell would turn up the heat again, by which time the referee had seen enough and waved off the bout.

During the post-fight interview Morrell said despite only having seven professional fights under his belt, he’s ready for all comers at 168lbs. We’ll see what plans his handlers have next for him.