Fulton vs Roman: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Stephen Fulton Jr is set to defend two 122 lb titles tonight against Danny Roman, headlining a Showtime doubleheader that kicks off at 9 pm ET.

Wil Esco will be on the full call for us tonight, with updates and scoring and discussion coming in the comments section of the post.

Fulton unified the WBC and WBO belts in November, beating Brandon Figueroa by majority decision in another Showtime main event. Roman has won two straight fights since losing the WBA and IBF titles to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in early 2020, but hasn’t fought in just under 13 months.

In the co-feature, David Morrell Jr will take on Kalvin Henderson at super middleweight. Both fights are set for 12 rounds.

Join us tonight!

Full Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)