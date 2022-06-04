Kambosos vs Haney: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, main event ring walks, full card info

George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney will settle any disputes in the lightweight division tonight, squaring off for all four major world titles and crowning an undisputed champion in Melbourne, Australia.

John Hansen will be on the round-by-round call tonight, with updates coming in this stream starting from 9 pm ET:

The fight, which already had a good amount of buzz, picked up some extra drama when Kambosos failed to make weight initially, coming back around an hour later to make weight, and suggesting that he had done it on purpose for the “art of war, deception,” I guess because Haney couldn’t also see that live stream.

On the undercard: Jason Moloney faces Aston Palicte in what was announced as a 12-round fight at the weigh-in on Friday, bantamweight contender status on the line in that one. Junior Fa takes on Lucas Browne in a 10-round heavyweight bout. Andrew Moloney faces Alexander Espinoza in an eight-round bantamweight fight; this was originally meant to go after the Kambosos-Haney main event, but I’m guessing Top Rank argued they wanted both the Moloney brothers on ESPN. Hemi Ahio is now the swing fight, which is actually fair because he’s facing a late notice opponent.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET)