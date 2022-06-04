Jake Paul next fight: Tommy Fury bout expected to happen in August

Jake Paul has already announced that he’ll be back in the ring on Aug. 13, but we haven’t heard anything official about an opponent, though most have expected it will be a rescheduled bout with Tommy Fury.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, while acknowledging he’s not involved in the fight, told talkSPORT that he’s heard Paul vs Tommy Fury is the fight we’ll see in August:

“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight is happening August 13, so you might see it. Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter. Jake Paul is a strange one, but I like what he’s doing for boxing.”

Hearn added that while it was fun promoting Taylor vs Serrano with Paul in April, and that he doesn’t think Paul is “terrible” at boxing, he looks forward to seeing him “chinned.”

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) were meant to fight in Dec. 2021, but Fury pulled out late and was replaced by Tyron Woodley for a rematch with Paul. Paul knocked Woodley out in the sixth round, the lone real highlight of what had been a dreadful fight up to that point.

Fury spent a lot of time in April talking trash to Paul, calling him “useless” and saying he wouldn’t even need a training camp to beat him, before his own fight on his older half-brother Tyson’s card at Wembley Stadium.

Fury does seem to be the best possible opponent out there for Paul at the moment. The public just don’t seem interested in another washed up MMA fighter as an opponent for Paul — Anderson Silva would be a special case, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen. The demand now is for Paul to face a “real boxer.”

And while Fury is hardly any blue chip prospect, he is a fully trained boxer, that’s his profession, he’s not crossing over from something else in his late 30s.

It’s always seemed the most likely fight for this date, and still does. But the date is also two months away, so if the fight is going to be announced, it should be soon.