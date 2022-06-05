Devin Haney is the new undisputed lightweight champion of the world, winning a pretty clear unanimous decision over George Kambosos Jr tonight in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney (28-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110 over Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO), who had home advantage in Australia but just couldn’t ever fully get going in the bout, and never seemed a threat to actually win other than some feared wonky score cards that didn’t wind up coming.

With the win, the 23-year-old Haney adds the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles to the WBC belt he had coming into the bout. He is also recognized now as the lineal and Ring Magazine champion of the 135 lb division.

We’ll have much more on Kambosos vs Haney shortly on the front page, so check back. Until then, some highlights from a fight that was, frankly, a pretty tactical affair, which is maybe a nice way of saying it wasn’t very entertaining.

Kambosos vs Haney highlights