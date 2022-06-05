Devin Haney is the new undisputed lightweight champion of the world, beating George Kambosos Jr by decision in Melbourne, Australia.

The fight wasn’t exactly a barnburner as far as pure entertainment value, but Haney (28-0, 15 KO) did his job as he pretty much always does it, nothing really surprising about his performance, and Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO) just wasn’t able to force him into anything different.

Judges had the fight 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110, and pretty much everybody agrees it was a clear win for Haney. That said, there is a rematch clause in the contract, and Kambosos said post-fight that he plans to exercise it and do the fight again later this year. It will be in Australia, which is also in the contract.

One thing most of the pros on Twitter seemed to agree on — and surely many fans do, too — is that there’s no need for a rematch, but the reality is that it’s in the contract. Unless Kambosos changes his mind and opts to not take it, Haney would be in breach of contract by trying to side-step that fight. The fact of the matter is, we’re almost certainly going to see Haney vs Kambosos 2 later this year.

Anyway, some reactions:

Shouldn’t be a rematch tho lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) June 5, 2022

Just reported that Georgie lost on purpose in attempts to deceive Devin. All about deception, that’s the Art Of War⚔️ — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) June 5, 2022

Two great boxers won tonight. @Realdevinhaney & @coolboysteph ! The style that gets disrespected the most in boxing, proved to be too much. Great boxers doing what they do best, making a hard situation look easy. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) June 5, 2022

I got it 11-1 Haney. Congratulations On becoming Undisputed Lightweight champion. — Jose Ramirez (@RAMIREZBOXING) June 5, 2022

No need for a rematch ‍♂️ — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) June 5, 2022

Contractual rematch clauses should have “clauses.” NO Rematch unless needed, demanded or marketable. #boxing — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) June 5, 2022

Belts all at Top Rank now. Exactly what they wanted — Keyshawn Davis (@KeyshawnDavis8) June 5, 2022

Good work from Devin, I don’t see the rematch being no different, congrats champ. Undisputed! — Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (@EricksonHammerL) June 5, 2022

There’s no reason @Realdevinhaney should have to do an immediate rematch. He pitched a shoutout tonight. — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) June 5, 2022

Quote of the day- Skills pay the bills! — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) June 5, 2022