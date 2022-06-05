 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kambosos vs Haney: Boxing pros react to Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr

Boxing pros praised Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr, but some notable names see no need for the likely rematch.

By Scott Christ
Boxing pros praised Devin Haney's win over George Kambosos Jr, but don't want to see a rematch
Boxing pros praised Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr, but don’t want to see a rematch
Devin Haney is the new undisputed lightweight champion of the world, beating George Kambosos Jr by decision in Melbourne, Australia.

The fight wasn’t exactly a barnburner as far as pure entertainment value, but Haney (28-0, 15 KO) did his job as he pretty much always does it, nothing really surprising about his performance, and Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO) just wasn’t able to force him into anything different.

Judges had the fight 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110, and pretty much everybody agrees it was a clear win for Haney. That said, there is a rematch clause in the contract, and Kambosos said post-fight that he plans to exercise it and do the fight again later this year. It will be in Australia, which is also in the contract.

One thing most of the pros on Twitter seemed to agree on — and surely many fans do, too — is that there’s no need for a rematch, but the reality is that it’s in the contract. Unless Kambosos changes his mind and opts to not take it, Haney would be in breach of contract by trying to side-step that fight. The fact of the matter is, we’re almost certainly going to see Haney vs Kambosos 2 later this year.

Anyway, some reactions:

