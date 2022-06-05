 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Garcia: Devin Haney had ‘Nyquil’ performance in win over George Kambosos Jr

Ryan Garcia wasn’t all that impressed with Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Ryan Garcia wasn’t all that impressed with Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr
Ryan Garcia wasn’t all that impressed with Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images and Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Ryan Garcia wasn’t all that impressed with Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr tonight in Melbourne.

Garcia did congratulate the new undisputed champion of the lightweight division, but said he had a “Nyquil type of performance” in victory:

The “you know who” is still Gervonta Davis, of course. Garcia at one point during the evening even kinda tried to rally Davis to his side.

It didn’t go great.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO), fresh off of his own absolutely thrilling decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April, is already scheduled to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles.

He has repeatedly said his wish is to fight Davis (28-0, 25 KO) later this year, but there doesn’t seem to be any significant movement to making that happen just yet.

As for Haney (28-0, 15 KO) and his four belts, he’ll most likely have to go back to Australia later this year and face Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO) again, thanks to a contractual clause that guarantees Kambosos the rematch and the location in Australia, and Kambosos has already stated that he’s 100 percent going to exercise that clause.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...