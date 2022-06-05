Ryan Garcia: Devin Haney had ‘Nyquil’ performance in win over George Kambosos Jr

Ryan Garcia wasn’t all that impressed with Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr tonight in Melbourne.

Garcia did congratulate the new undisputed champion of the lightweight division, but said he had a “Nyquil type of performance” in victory:

Congrats to Haney… but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 5, 2022

The “you know who” is still Gervonta Davis, of course. Garcia at one point during the evening even kinda tried to rally Davis to his side.

It didn’t go great.

Shut the fuck up! https://t.co/oT17qUR1AD — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) June 5, 2022

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO), fresh off of his own absolutely thrilling decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April, is already scheduled to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles.

He has repeatedly said his wish is to fight Davis (28-0, 25 KO) later this year, but there doesn’t seem to be any significant movement to making that happen just yet.

As for Haney (28-0, 15 KO) and his four belts, he’ll most likely have to go back to Australia later this year and face Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO) again, thanks to a contractual clause that guarantees Kambosos the rematch and the location in Australia, and Kambosos has already stated that he’s 100 percent going to exercise that clause.