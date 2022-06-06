Inoue vs Donaire 2: How to watch the rematch around the world, start time, main event ring walk, full card info

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will have their highly-anticipated rematch on Tuesday, June 7, live from Saitama, Japan, with three bantamweight titles on the line in the sequel to 2019’s Fight of the Year.

Inoue (22-0, 19 KO) and Donaire (42-6, 28 KO) are considered the top two bantamweights in the sport today, their first fight was an instant classic, and hopes are high for more big drama in the rematch.

Here’s how you can watch the fight.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for Inoue vs Donaire 2, starting at 5:30 am ET on Tuesday, June 7 (U.S. time — for more start times keep reading).

How do I watch Inoue vs Donaire 2?

As always, it depends on where you are.

ESPN+ will stream the fights live starting at 5:30 am ET, with two undercard fights airing before the main event. There will be English and Spanish language feeds available. Japan: Amazon Prime Video will have the fight. Check the listings on that service if you are in Japan.

Amazon Prime Video will have the fight. Check the listings on that service if you are in Japan. United Kingdom and Ireland: Top Rank will stream the fight live and free on their YouTube channel. You can click here to watch. Start time there is 10:30 am BST.

What time will the main event start?

The start time for the main event is expected to be approximately 8 am ET. If you want to be safe, tune in around 7 am ET if you just want to see the main event. You might have to wait a bit from there, but probably won’t miss any of the action.

What if I can’t watch live but want to know what’s happening?

Great question. Come back to Bad Left Hook and we’ll have full live coverage, including round-by-round for Inoue vs Donaire 2 starting at 5:30 am ET!

Running order for the fights

1) Andy Hiraoka vs Shun Akaiwa, junior welterweights, 10 rounds

2) Takuma Inoue vs Gakuya Furuhashi, junior featherweights, 12 rounds

3) Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire, rematch, bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Inoue’s WBA and IBF titles and Donaire’s WBC title