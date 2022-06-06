Axel Vega vs Angelino Cordova added to June 24 ProBox TV card

ProBox TV’s next show is coming together, with a co-feature fight added to the WBO junior flyweight title main event, which will see Jonathan “La Bomba” Gonzalez defend against Mark Anthony Barriga from Kissimmee, Fla.

In the co-feature, it will be two more junior flyweights, as Axel “Mini” Vega returns to your screens to face unbeaten Angelino “Huracan” Cordova in a 10-round bout, with a minor WBO belt at stake.

You may recall Vega (15-4-1, 8 KO) from a rousing performance against WBA titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi in Mar. 2021, on the Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 undercard in Dallas. He put up a hell of a fight against the heavily favored Kyoguchi in what was turning into a real war, before a hand injury stopped Vega in the fifth round.

He returned last October in Mexico City, winning a 10-round decision over journeyman Armando Torres. He’s still just 22, but he’s already been through some battles. Whether he becomes a serious contender or not should, for the purposes of this show, be secondary to the fact that he’s very fun to watch.

The 26-year-old Cordova (16-0-1, 12 KO) is from Venezuela, and his unbeaten record is very untested to date, but this is a shot for him to show something. At a towering 5’4”, he’ll have a sizable six-and-a-half-inch height advantage on Vega, who clocks in at an official 4’9½” with a 58-inch reach.

The first ProBox TV show was pretty fun, it’s a legitimate all-star broadcast team featuring Roy Jones Jr, Antonio Tarver, and Paul Malignaggi, plus Mike Goldberg, and there’s a world title on the line in the main event.