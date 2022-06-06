Inoue vs Donaire 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire are set to unify three of the four major bantamweight titles, as the pair clash again after their 2019 Fight of the Year, once again in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue vs Donaire 2 will air on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting from 5:40 am ET on Tuesday, June 7. If you need more info on how to watch where you are, we’ve got you covered, click here.

Round by round for the main event and other updates will come in this stream:

Inoue, 29, beat Donaire, now 39, in their instant classic first battle at Saitama Super Arena, and has gone 3-0 since then, though the competition has been iffy after his win over Jason Moloney, with his last two bouts being woefully over-matched mandatory challengers.

Donaire, meanwhile, has gone 2-0, beating Nordine Oubaali to become the oldest man to ever win a bantamweight world title at age 38, and then defending against Reymart Gaballo. He brings the green belt to this rematch, while Inoue is coming with the WBA and IBF straps.

There will be at two fights on the card before the main event, could be two others. The main event has been reported to start somewhere around 8 am ET; I’d tune in earlier than that to be safe if I were you, but I’m not your dad, or boss. You do what’s right for you and your family.

Join us for some early morning, elite tier boxing!

Main Card (ESPN+, 5:40 am ET)