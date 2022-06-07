Hey, now it is Tuesday, and that means it’s podcast day proper. If you missed our Monday mini-episode on Inoue vs Donaire 2 and you’re here right when this is going up, there’s still time to get that in before that fight happens!

Otherwise, welcome back to the regular show, and boy is there a lot to talk about this week!

First things first: Yes, John discusses his Kambosos vs Haney scorecard. At the end of the day, this is a business, and he ain’t duckin’ or dodgin’ nobody, and it was a hell of an experience. We talk about scoring in general, the horrendous ESPN broadcast from Melbourne, and more on that!

PLUS! Stephen Fulton Jr dominating against Danny Roman, Joe Cordina truly arriving and winning his first world title, news of the week, and a preview of just an absolute brigade of fights coming this weekend, which top out at “that might be pretty good,” but with some familiar names in action!

As always, thank you so much for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:06:03 Weekend buffet of fights: Kyoguchi vs Bermudez! Bakhodir Jalolov on ShoBox! Bryan vs Dubois! Edgar Berlanga! Jaime Munguia! We’re drowning in mediocre fights this week!

Weekend buffet of fights: Kyoguchi vs Bermudez! Bakhodir Jalolov on ShoBox! Bryan vs Dubois! Edgar Berlanga! Jaime Munguia! We’re drowning in mediocre fights this week! 0:33:10 Intermission: In a Kidz Bop they’re gone — TO HELL

Intermission: In a Kidz Bop they’re gone — TO HELL 0:40:44 Last Week Review, Pt. 1: Devin Haney beats George Kambosos Jr, John discusses his score card, Scott discusses the general scoring, more from Australia

Last Week Review, Pt. 1: Devin Haney beats George Kambosos Jr, John discusses his score card, Scott discusses the general scoring, more from Australia 1:00:16 Last Week Review, Pt. 2: Stephen Fulton Jr dominates Danny Roman, hard hitting analysis of David Morrell Jr

Last Week Review, Pt. 2: Stephen Fulton Jr dominates Danny Roman, hard hitting analysis of David Morrell Jr 1:06:49 Last Week Review, Pt. 3: Joe Cordina arrives on the world stage, Shakur Stevenson in the future?

Last Week Review, Pt. 3: Joe Cordina arrives on the world stage, Shakur Stevenson in the future? 1:10:19 HOT NEWS! Jermell Charlo vs Tim Tszyu, The Ryturn II: Fortuna, Adrien Broner coming back, Danny Garcia moving to 154, Teofimo Lopez moving to 140

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.