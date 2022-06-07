Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev rematch set for July 9 in London

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will square off in a heavyweight rematch on July 9, headlining a Matchroom Boxing show from London’s O2 Arena.

Chisora, 38, and Pulev, 41, first met in 2016, with Pulev winning a split decision in Hamburg, Germany.

Chisora (32-12, 23 KO) has remained popular as an attraction in the United Kingdom, but has also lost his last three fights, one decision to Oleksandr Usyk in what was Usyk’s first legitimate heavyweight test, and then a pair of bouts against Joseph Parker.

Pulev (29-2, 14 KO) just fought on May 14, beating Jerry Forrest on the latest Triller Fight Club card, where his brother Tervel lost to Sergey Kovalev in the cruiserweight main event. Pulev and Forrest held the show up substantially due to a glove issue backstage, which eventually ended when Pulev allowed Forrest to use Pulev’s backup set.

“I’m delighted to get this fight over the line,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. “Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it!

“I think the strapline, ‘Total Carnage’, is absolutely perfect for this fight, in terms of the build-up and in terms of the fight itself. Expect the unexpected but expect a thriller. Both men have been longstanding fixtures of the heavyweight division and it’s all or nothing at for both, as defeat could lead to the end of the road. Fans can expect a huge undercard and a brilliant main event.”

At the moment, there is nothing official for the undercard.