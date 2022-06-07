Naoya Inoue demolished the legendary Nonito Donaire in today’s rematch from Saitama, Japan, dropping Donaire late in the first round and taking him apart for a second round TKO victory.

The win unifies the WBA, IBF, and WBC bantamweight titles, and leaves absolutely no legitimate question about Inoue (23-0, 20 KO) being the world’s best fighter at 118 lbs, nor about his status as a top man in the pound-for-pound rankings.

The 39-year-old Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) just didn’t even get a chance to warm to this one. He started off looking spry on his feet, feinting and trying to bait Inoue, but Inoue, 29, just wasn’t falling for it.

He put Donaire down with a right hand to the head late in the first round, and if there had been any time left the fight might not have gone any further. Donaire didn’t recover enough between rounds, and found himself trying to match fire with fire with a younger, faster man, and Inoue destroyed him in round two.

We’ll have much more on Inoue vs Donaire 2 shortly. For now, the highlights, including the finish:

Inoue vs Donaire 2 highlights