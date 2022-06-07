 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Deontay Wilder releasing new music single on all streaming platforms

Deontay Wilder’s “Everything” officially drops on June 19.

By Wil Esco
Luther Vandross has nothing on Deontay Wilder.
Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for Boxing WAGs Association

Some of you may have been looking forward to a ring return for former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but all that will have to wait now that Wilder has found his true calling.

In a recent social media post Wilder announced that he — alongside his brother Marsellos — have put the finishing touches on a new summertime banger ‘Everything,’ scheduled for official release on June 19. And according to Wilder, the new music will drop on all major streaming platforms for your listening pleasure. Until then, we just get this little snippet.

Who knew Wilder was such a generational talent? Certainly not I. But it’s pretty awesome the man has been finding new creative ways to express himself rather than promising to commit legal homicides inside the ring. And speaking of ‘inside the ring’ the when and where Wilder could make a return on that front still appears to be undecided.

Wilder, 36, has fought since getting knocked out for a second time in his third meeting with Tyson Fury last October. Yet with his sweet serenading looking ever so promising, who needs to get punched in the head any longer?! See you at the Grammys.

