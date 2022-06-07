Some of you may have been looking forward to a ring return for former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but all that will have to wait now that Wilder has found his true calling.

In a recent social media post Wilder announced that he — alongside his brother Marsellos — have put the finishing touches on a new summertime banger ‘Everything,’ scheduled for official release on June 19. And according to Wilder, the new music will drop on all major streaming platforms for your listening pleasure. Until then, we just get this little snippet.

I wanted to feel good this summer while relaxing doing the things I love and listening to some good ole Vibing Music.

I knew just what I wanted so I created it.

Everytime

Ft. My brother @wilderworld2

Release: June 19th

Early gift:June 10th

Streaming on all major platforms

ENJOY pic.twitter.com/XL69MRuesW — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 6, 2022

Who knew Wilder was such a generational talent? Certainly not I. But it’s pretty awesome the man has been finding new creative ways to express himself rather than promising to commit legal homicides inside the ring. And speaking of ‘inside the ring’ the when and where Wilder could make a return on that front still appears to be undecided.

Wilder, 36, has fought since getting knocked out for a second time in his third meeting with Tyson Fury last October. Yet with his sweet serenading looking ever so promising, who needs to get punched in the head any longer?! See you at the Grammys.