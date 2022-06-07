Naoya Inoue put an exclamation mark on his rematch with Nonito Donaire today in Saitama, Japan, stopping the Hall of Fame-bound legend in just two rounds to unify the WBC, WBA, and IBF bantamweight titles.

Inoue (23-0, 20 KO) was all “Monster” in this one, dropping Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) with an excellent right hand late in the first round, before pouncing and taking Donaire apart in the second frame. Donaire was knocked down a second time, and referee Michael Griffin made the decision to step in and stop the fight at 1:24 of round two.

It was a truly exhilarating sort of performance from the 29-year-old Inoue, who may have impressed more than ever. Donaire may be 39, but he’d been excellent in his last two fights, was without question the No. 2 bantamweight in the world, and went a brutal and thrilling 12 rounds with Inoue the first time around.

This one was a different story, leaving us all somewhat in awe, and that includes fellow fighters.

Here’s what some of the pros had to say:

Great stoppage. Inoue an animal, getting better - learned ALOT from the first fight. Wow. — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) June 7, 2022

Omfg ‍ Inoue really dat. Lol ya playin keep asking why he on the p4p list — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) June 7, 2022

Inoue is a savage — Jordan Gill (@_JordanGill) June 7, 2022

Great warriors respect. — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) June 7, 2022

Inoue was bigger and stronger this time round had a laser like focus And didn’t underestimate donaire this time I believe 1st time he just expected to do what he did tonight mentally in boxing you have to be right it can make the difference — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) June 7, 2022

Wow! Inoue is a Monster! #InouevsDonaire — Jamie Conlan (@JamieConlan11) June 7, 2022

I gotta see Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton... #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) June 7, 2022

Inoue has some fucking dynamite in those hands got damn. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) June 7, 2022

There never been a more apt nickname than “The Monster” — Tyrone McCullagh (@WhiteChoc90) June 7, 2022

Inoue is fucking good — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) June 7, 2022

How far can Inoue move up has to be the question? — Darren Reay (@DarrenReay007) June 7, 2022