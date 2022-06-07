Jermall Charlo says he wants the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkn 3

Jermall Charlo won’t be facing Maciej Sulecki as originally scheduled after suffering a back injury during training, but he did take some time to chat with Fight Hype about his aspirations in the middleweight division and why he’s not taking on a higher profile fight.

Charlo makes it clear here that he can’t force the other big names to get into the ring with him, but also says in no uncertain terms that he wants the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin. Check out some excerpts of what Charlo had to say below.

Jermall Charlo on his brother becoming undisputed at 154 and if that’s motivated him to do the same at 160

“My brother knows what’s going on in this boxing world. We know it’s not up to me, and knows if it was up to me I would’ve fought everybody already. Win, lose, or draw I’m a fighter, I’m a warrior. So it don’t matter, I’m not ducking nobody. I’m not here to call the fights either. But I’m so proud of my brother for making his legacy better, he made our legacy better. It makes me want to do what I’m supposed to do but I’m not the promoter, I’m not the manager, I’m not in charge of any of that.”

On trying to make a fight with Jaime Munguia that fell through

“We tried to make that fight happen. The fight didn’t happen. They offered Canelo some Floyd Mayweather money, he ain’t take it. I mean, look, they can blame me all they want. I’m just a fighter. I’m just gonna sit here and fight, I’m gonna sit here and throw these hands no matter which way they go.”

On who he likes to win Canelo-Golovkin 3

“I want the winner. Whoever the winner is, feed ‘em to me.”