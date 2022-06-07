During an interview with Lance Pugmire, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya talks about Ryan Garcia’s future and how he’s motivated to strike a deal to make a marquee fight between Garcia and Gervonta Davis this November.

De La Hoya reasons that Tank fighting Garcia offers the biggest financial upside and he’s perfectly willing to split the pie equitably between whatever networks need to be involved. Check out some of what De La Hoya had to say on the subject below.

De La Hoya on if Ryan Garcia’s upcoming fight against Javier Fortuna will be his last before he steps up to the elite level of the division

“Obviously the lightweight division is one of the, if not the hottest division in boxing today. When you talk about Devin Haney and Kambosos, and Gervonta Davis with that spectacular knockout, Rolly is still in the picture I believe. Then you have Teofimo Lopez.

But it’s funny because all those fighters have held world titles and they’ve been in the limelight and they’ve been in big fights, but all roads still lead to Ryan Garcia. And July 16th is gonna be very important against Fortuna, two-time ex-world champion, it’s gonna be a great test in front of some really bright lights in the Crypto Arena.

But I’m ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I know that ‘Tank’ Davis had his last contractual fight with Mayweather Promotions, I’m not sure who’s promoting him now, but I’m willing to split this fight down the middle. I’m willing to make this fight available on DAZN and make the fight available on Showtime PPV and split it right down the middle and let’s make this fight happen. That’s the way it can become reality, is by working together, meeting halfway, and let’s get this thing going.”

On how difficult he expects it to be to make a deal with Tank’s team and the Showtime network if they feel they have the leverage in any potential negotiations

“It’s easy. If that’s the case then you hold off a 10% from each fighter’s purse and whoever wins takes that 10% of the pot. That’s the way to do it. This negotiation shouldn’t be complicated.

‘Tank’ Davis can make the most, the biggest purse in his life fighting Ryan Garcia. And that’s why I say all roads lead to Ryan Garcia because, yeah, you can continue fighting for a handful of million dollars — that’s fine, that’s great money, that’s amazing money — but if you want to really make multi-multi-multi-million dollars you have to fight Ryan Garcia. I want to make it happen, this is the way to do it.

“The one person I believe that continues to be a roadblock — it’s not Mayweather Promotions, because I wish actually Tank Davis was with Mayweather Promotions because I would have an easier time making this fight then making it with Al Haymon. Al Haymon is the person that is keeping these fights from happening, that’s the bottom line.”

On why Haymon would try to protect Tank from Garcia when Tank is likely to be favored in that matchup

“It’s not protect him from Ryan Garcia, but it’s more a jab at Golden Boy. It’s more a jab at Ryan Garcia. And it’s odd because the more fighters wait for Ryan Garcia to get more experience, to get stronger, to get his man-strength, the tougher it’s gonna be for them in the ring. Ryan Garcia’s only getting stronger and faster and better. So these fights, if you want to think that you have an easy time in the ring with Ryan Garcia then let’s sign the contract and make this fight happen for November.”