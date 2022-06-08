Munguia vs Kelly undercard set: Duarte-Bernaldez, Yokasta Valle title defense, more

Golden Boy have finally officially announced the undercard for this Saturday’s DAZN event headlined by Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly, with one world title fight and, you know, some other stuff.

On the main card:

Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 KO) faces Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KO) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Yokasta Valle (24-2, 9 KO) defends her IBF 105 lb title against Lorraine Villalobos (5-3, 2 KO). This one, of course, is set for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KO) takes on Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KO), who is referred to as “battle-tested” in the press release, in an eight-round bout. He has been tested in battle on past Golden Boy cards by Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs. Rocha won a clear eight-round decision in 2018, and Cobbs came off the deck in the first round to stop Ortiz after six in 2019. Ortiz can punch.

On the prelims, which will start at 5 pm ET on DAZN and also air free on social media:

Alejandro Reyes (7-0, 4 KO) vs Moises Flores (25-6-1, 17 KO) in a six-round bout at 130 lbs.

Jorge Estrada (2-0, 2 KO) will take on the debuting Hassan Coleman in a four-round junior middleweight fight.

So there you have it! That’s what you’re getting in addition to a main event that has the exceptionally low bar of Zurdo vs Boesel to clear for recent Golden Boy shows.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Munguia vs Kelly starting at 8 pm ET on Saturday, June 11.